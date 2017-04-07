Attempted murder, arson suspect arrested at border

SAN DIEGO — A 42-year-old man wanted in Nevada on suspicion of attempted murder and arson was behind bars in San Diego Friday following his arrest at the Otay Mesa port of entry.

Antonio Perez, who is a U.S. citizen, was stopped at the pedestrian border crossing Wednesday morning when officers noticed he was not the person issued the tourist visa he was attempting to use to enter the country, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Perez was then fingerprinted and records showed he was wanted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on suspicion of attempted murder and by the North Las Vegas Police Department on suspicion of arson, according to the CBP.

Perez was arrested and subsequently booked into the San Diego Central Jail, where he was awaiting extradition, according to the CBP and jail records.