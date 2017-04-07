× Arrest made in deadly Stockholm truck attack

STOCKHOLM — Stockholm police made an arrest Friday in connection with an attack in which a truck was driven into pedestrians on the busiest street in the center of city, leaving at least two people dead, police spokesman Lars Bystrom has told CNN.

Swedish police said Friday that four people were killed and 12 injured when the stolen truck was driven into pedestrians on the busiest street in the center of Stockholm, said police spokesman Mauritz Nordin.

No other details were available.

