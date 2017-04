Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. – One person escaped uninjured after flames broke out in his Poway home late Wednesday.

The fire started around 10 p.m. on Roberto Way. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

Two cats are still unaccounted for, Battalion Chief Scott Post said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the home is considered a complete loss.