× National City charter school could be forced to shut down

National City, Calif. – A National City charter school could close if it doesn’t shape up, and the national school district is demanding to see change.

The principal of Beacon Classical Academy says when they returned from Spring break this week she had an email saying they were just a couple weeks away from being shut down.

“This is like a marriage they’re asking for a divorce,” said Dr. Alma Van Nice, CEO of the school.

The school district threatened a possible shut down by revoking the school in what could be as soon as 30 days, leaving the fate of nearly 200 students uncertain.

“Its offensive it’s like why are you attacking us we’re a small group of parents and kids that just want a higher education for our kids,” said parent Phoebe McPherson.

Dozens of parents and staff rushed to an emergency meeting Wednesday after the email was received.

“Are they really willing to work with us it doesn’t appear like they are, unfortunately,” said Van Nice.

The district issued over 20 violations as their reasoning, including poor testing scores.

In a statement to fox 5, the school district responded with the following:

“The National School District has notified Beacon Charter School, a charter authorized by the district, that they intend to hold a public hearing next Wednesday to discuss concerns regarding violations, including failing to meet measurable student outcomes. Over the past 11 months, the district has cited and reported numerous violations with the charter administration and public, as required by law. These can be found on the district’s website.

The board of education in the national school district is legally obligated to determine whether there is substantial evidence that these violations have not been remedied/refuted to the district’s satisfaction. If proper action has not taken place, the district may revoke the charter.

The board of education takes seriously its responsibility to ensure that all students receive a high quality education, and to this point, if the charter school is closed, the district will help all students to secure a public school option. The board must and will act within the letter of the law, and with a strong commitment to ensure minimal disruption to the children’s education.”

The school district reportedly has 30 days to make their decision to revoke or not.

An update meeting will be held for teachers and staff at the school on Friday.

“All of the kids get to be separated from their friends they get to be thrown back into the schools where they’re going to get possibly beat up or mistreated,” said McPherson.