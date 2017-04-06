× Motorcyclist ejected in lane-splitting pursuit crash

SAN DIEGO – A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries when he crashed while attempting to split lanes in Pacific Beach, police said Thursday.

The 23-year-old rider was speeding along eastbound Garnet Avenue shortly before midnight and attempted to maneuver through two cars stopped at a red light near Fanuel Street, but ended up clipping both, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. The rider was ejected from his motorcycle.

Heims said he was taken to a hospital to be treated for multiple serious but non-life-threatening injuries.