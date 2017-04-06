Man arrested for DUI while wearing ‘Drunk Lives Matter’ t-shirt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWVILLE, Pa.-- Police in Pennsylvania have arrested a man for driving under the influence who was wearing a 'Drunk Lives Matter' t-shirt.

On March 19 at approximately 12:15 a.m., police observed a green Ford pickup truck commit multiple traffic violations.

After officers stopped the truck, the driver was identified as 44-year-old Elwood Gutshall. It was determined that Gutshall was under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody for a blood draw, according to WPMT.

Gutshall's BAC came back with a .217% reading, leading to his charges of DUI of the Highest Rate, driving under DUI suspension and multiple traffic violations.