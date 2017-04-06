Malibu officials condemn prank ‘sanctuary city’ sign

MALIBU, Calif. – City officials say a sign posted on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu that drew quite a bit of attention was a mean prank, the Los Angeles Times reported. 

The sign, complete with official city and California seals, read: "Official Sanctuary City 'Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great!' (Boyle Heights Not So Much.)"

Malibu city officials said the sign was not put up by the city.

A California State Parks employee reported the sign to authorities Tuesday, Malibu Councilwoman Laura Rosenthal said. The sign had already been taken down by the time deputies showed up to investigate.

