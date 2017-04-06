Legendary comedian Don Rickles dies at 90

CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 07: Comedian Don Rickles speaks at the 40th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Shirley MacLaine held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2012 in Culver City, California. The AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Shirley MacLaine will premiere on TV Land on Saturday, June 24 at 9PM ET/PST. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)
LOS ANGELES, CA – Legendary comedian Don Rickles has died at 90-years-old, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin.
Rickles passed away Thursday morning of kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles. His wife Barbara was by his side.
The legendary stand-up comedian and actor is best known for his abrasive humor. He also voiced Mr. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise.
More details will be posted as this story develops.