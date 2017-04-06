× Legendary comedian Don Rickles dies at 90

LOS ANGELES, CA – Legendary comedian Don Rickles has died at 90-years-old, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin.

Rickles passed away Thursday morning of kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles. His wife Barbara was by his side.

The legendary stand-up comedian and actor is best known for his abrasive humor. He also voiced Mr. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise.

A giant loss. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) April 6, 2017

90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2017

