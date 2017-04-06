× Escondido native scores first professional goal for Gulls

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Gulls were held scoreless over the final two periods after scoring three first-period goals in a 5-3 loss to the Stockton Heat Wednesday evening in Stockton.

Mark Jankowski scored the tie-breaking goal three minutes, 31 seconds into the third period and Hunter Shinkaruk completed the third hat trick of his three-season professional career with an empty net goal with 1:01 left.

Shinkaruk scored twice in the first period which ended in a 3-3 tie.

Stockton (32-25-4-2) took a 2-0 lead. Shinkaruk opened the scoring with a goal 5:09 into the game on the Heat’s first power-play opportunity.

Ryan Lomberg scored an unassisted goal 2:02 later after intercepting a pass by Gulls defenseman Stu Bickel.

The Gulls scored twice 30 seconds apart to tie the score. In his second professional game, Escondido native Austin Ortega scored his first professional goal at 7:51.

Scott Sabourin scored 30 seconds later after a shot by Jordan Samuels- Thomas bounced off the skate of a Stockton defenseman to Sabourin.

The Heat regained the lead on Shinkaruk’s goal at 10:51 before a crowd announced at 2,717 at Stockton Arena.

The Gulls tied the score with 2.5 seconds left in the period on Kalle Kossila’s goal on the first of their two power-play opportunities.

The Gulls second power-play opportunity lasted two seconds. Stockton defenseman Keith Aulie was called for interference at 3:54 of the third period, but Gulls left wing Antoine Laganiere was called for tripping two seconds later.

The Gulls killed all four of the Heat’s power-play opportunities after Shinkaruk’s first goal.

Stockton goaltender David Rittich made 12 of his 16 saves in the third period.

The Gulls were held to a season-low one shot in the second period.

Gulls goaltender Jhonas Enroth stopped 28 of 32 shots, including making 13 saves during the scoreless second period.

Enroth has a 12-3-0-0 record, 1.60 goals against average and 0.939 save percentage since being loaned to the Gulls by their NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 10, the same day they acquired him from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a seventh-round choice in the 2018 draft.

The Gulls completed the season series 3-7-0-0 against the Heat, the Calgary Flames American Hockey League affiliate.

The loss left the Gulls (40-18-3-2) six points behind the San Jose Barracuda (42-14-2-5) in the race for first place in the Pacific Division. The Barracuda, the San Jose Sharks AHL affiliate, defeated the Ontario Reign, 5-1, Wednesday.

The Gulls and San Jose both have five games remaining in the regular season, but do not play each other.

The Gulls will next play Friday at Valley View Casino Center against Ontario, the Los Angeles Kings AHL affiliate.