Police search for missing woman after car found in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO — Authorities asked for the public’s help Wednesday to find a missing 50-year-old woman whose car turned up abandoned in Ocean Beach.

Debra Puente disappeared after going out with friends on the evening of March 28, according to San Diego police.

Wednesday morning, Puente’s black 2013 Hyundai was found in the 5000 block of Santa Cruz Avenue. The vehicle had a day-old parking citation on it.

She is a 5-foot-4-inch, roughly 115-pound white woman with blue eyes, brown hair and a large mole on her left cheek.

Anyone with information on Puente’s whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.