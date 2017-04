Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- The City of Oceanside is considering raising its parking fees in lots and on meters along the beach and harbor.

The city says it needs the extra money to help maintain the pier, bathrooms and other public common areas and that it can generate an extra $900,000 in revenue.

But some people say the rates are high enough already.

The Oceanside City Council is expected to make a final decision at its meeting Wednesday night.

