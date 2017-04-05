MTS wants feedback about changing routes, schedules

SAN DIEGO – Metropolitan Transit System is asking for public feedback on 62 proposed route and schedule changes aimed at realigning current transit services.

MTS has collected nearly 4,000 online surveys, as well as feedback at 15 outreach events. Over the past several months, MTS has been working to analyze the findings in conjunction with system performance data, routes and ridership patterns.

SDMTS has hosted a dozen public open house events across the county and will have more scheduled through April 8. Officials are meeting with the community at transit centers and stations to get feedback from riders.

The public can view all proposed changes online and submit comments for any proposed route changes online. The deadline to submit feedback is April 10.

Here’s the schedule and locations where officials are meeting with the public: