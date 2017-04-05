Man killed in hit-and-run crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A 57-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash in the Lincoln Park area of San Diego.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of 47th Street, according to San Diego police.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police were looking for the driver, who was last seen speeding eastbound on Solola Avenue. The vehicle was described as a light-colored, possibly white or grey sedan with possible front-end, hood or windshield damage.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call police.