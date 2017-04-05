Man chokes to death during eating challenge at Voodoo Doughnut shop

DENVER — A man choked to death Sunday at Voodoo Doughnuts in Denver while participating in a competitive eating challenge, KDVR reported.

Travis Malouff took part in the “Tex-Ass Challenge,” during which participants are given 80 seconds to eat a half-pound glazed donut made from the batter that would go into half a dozen regular-sized donuts.

His mother said his friends performed the Heimlich maneuver and CPR but were not able to free the doughnut.

“Our hearts go out to the Malouff family during this very difficult time,” Voodoo Doughnuts said in a statement. “We have suspended the eating challenge in all our locations. While this matter is under investigation, we believe it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Also Sunday, a college student died after participating in a pancake-eating contest in Hartford, Connecticut.