Lemon Grove residents demand safer streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Multiple crashes in Lemon Grove has residents living along Palm Street upset and concerned for safety.

“They speed down this street. We have a school that is a block away, you know. I don’t know what they’re waiting for, a child to get killed?” said Lemon Grove resident Maribel Nava-Cardenas.

Cardenas wants the City of Lemon Grove to take action and address the dangers of drivers speeding along Palm Street -- and she’s not the only one.

“I see drivers drive fast a lot," said Dominic Johnson, who suggests the city reduce the speed limit to 20 mph.

Currently, the speed limit is 40 mph along Palm Street. The City of Lemon Grove says it conducted a speed survey along last year, which supported the posted speed. Public Works Director and Assistant City Manger Mike James said they also recently finished putting in a sidewalk and curb gutter along the south side of Palm Street. Moving forward they are looking at a grant that analyzes collision data that has happened throughout the city.

Public Works Director and Assistant City Manger Mike James said they also recently finished putting in a sidewalk and curb gutter along the south side of Palm Street. Moving forward, they are looking at a grant that analyzes collision data that has happened throughout the city.

“Really kind of pinpoint those locations throughout the city, of which Palm may be included in that, to try to figure out if there are other improvements that they can do to the roadway to make it safer,” said James.

But that grant, if funded, could take two to three years. Cardenas wants something done sooner, especially after just two months ago she lost three loved ones in a tragic accident about a mile away on Massachusetts and Lemon Grove avenues.

“I’m inside grieving for my daughter and my sister and my brother still and I hear this crash and I come out, I have my oldest daughter in there crying right now hysterically because it’s reminding her,” said Cardenas.

The city says the sheriff’s office has had a presence along Palm Street to get people to slow down in the past. FOX 5 asked the city if they have plans to improve the north side of Palm where the accidents occurred and so far, they do not.