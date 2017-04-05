× Lake Morena boat launch reopens

SAN DIEGO – The boat launch at Lake Morena in San Diego’s East County is open again after several years of inactivity and residents have the recent rains to thank, officials announced Wednesday.

The boat launch was closed because the water level was too low, making it unsafe, according to the county. The heavy rains over the winter have made the launch safe again.

Boats, personal watercraft, fishing float tubes, canoes and kayaks were allowed back in the reservoir on April 1. Motorboats are also available to rent for daily fishing and sightseeing activities.

“Reopening the boat launch is a big deal for us and for local fishermen. People can now enjoy the lake from their own boats,” Supervising Park Ranger James Stowers said. “We encourage everyone to visit the lake this spring, and to participate in activities like fishing lessons and animal encounters.”

The boat-launch fee is $8. All boats must undergo a quagga mussel inspection prior to launch. Quagga mussels are an invasive species that upset the natural ecosystem of a body of water.

Swimming is prohibited at Lake Morena because it is a working reservoir.

Lake Morena is a camping and fishing park located in the East County community of Campo, southwest of the Laguna Mountains.