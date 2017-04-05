Gunman fires at car in Lemon Grove

SAN DIEGO — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting Wednesday in Lemon Grove that resulted in no injuries.

Shortly before 1 p.m., deputies responded to the 3900 block of Kempf Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting at an empty vehicle, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. When they got to the scene, there were no victims or suspects to be found.

Gang street team detectives learned an unknown male suspect had shot at a vehicle occupied by four people but no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.