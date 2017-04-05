Amber Alert: 4-month-old girl found unharmed; father still missing

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday as Bay Area authorities searched for a man who disappeared with his four-month-old daughter following an argument with the girl’s mother.

Madilyn Wallin was found in Livermore around 11:45 a.m., but Michael Wallin was still missing, authorities confirmed.

Michael Wallin, 45, and his daughter Madilyn Wallin were reported missing from the Mountain View area of Santa Clara County after last being seen about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, KTXL reported.

Michael Wallin had been in an argument with the girl’s mother when he fled with the girl in a blue Nissan Altima with dealership plates, the Mountain View Police Department posted on Twitter.

Michael Wallin stands about 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has full body tattoos, including some on the top of his hands, KTXL reported.

Authorities initially issued an Endangered Missing Advisory but later announced an Amber Alert for Alameda, San Joaquin, Santa Clara and Stanislaus counties.

Mountain View is located about 10 miles northwest of San Jose.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Police Department at 650-903-6395.

Suspect Michael Wallins, 45, last seen w/ Madilyn in a blue Nissan Altima. If you know where he is, call 650-903-6395. pic.twitter.com/XVgMsPnBKM — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) April 5, 2017