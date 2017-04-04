Suspected gunman arrested during traffic stop after 7-Eleven robbery

SAN DIEGO — An armed robber stole money from a 7-Eleven store in the Redwood Village/Rolando Park area early Tuesday morning, but was captured during a random traffic stop, according to San Diego police.

The robbery took place about 4 a.m. at the 7-Eleven store at 3603 College Ave., according to San Diego Police Department Officer Dino Delimitros.

The robber entered the store, produced a gun and got an undisclosed amount of money from the clerk before running out of the store, Delimitros said.

Shortly after the robbery, an officer made a traffic stop and suspected the passenger in the car resembled the description of the convenience store robber.

The suspect was made to stand in a curbside line-up and was identified as the 7-Eleven robber, Delimitros said. The man was taken into custody and evidence from the earlier robbery was recovered.

His name was not immediately released.