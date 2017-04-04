Plan for police department in Del Mar faces opposition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL MAR, Calif. – A plan to establish a police department in the city of Del Mar has received more than 100 negative comments from skeptical residents, city officials said Monday.

The city has been looking at the possibility of establishing its own police force for the last five years, and the topic was on the City Council agenda Monday evening.

City officials say that the upscale coastal community has high rates of burglary, theft and other smaller crimes. The city has a contract with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department to provide law enforcement services, but critics of the arrangement say deputies are slow to respond to crimes. They want the city to establish its own police department.

Two years ago, the city hired a consultant to look into law enforcement options. The firm's report estimated that a city police department would cost taxpayers about $2.2 million a year. That would fund about 20 employees, including the police chief, a captain, several sergeants, one detective, and patrol and traffic enforcement officers. It would also pay for a few civilian positions like community service officers and office workers.

Monday night, city officials said they have received only two comments in favor of creating a police department and more than 100 comments opposing the plan. Several residents spoke at Monday's meeting, urging the council to schedule several public forums on the issue.

Mayor Terry Sinnot told FOX 5 that he wanted to get more community input on the plan. Sinnot said he wanted to hold public forums on the issue to educate the community and give people a chance to express their views before the council makes a decision on the future of policing in Del Mar.