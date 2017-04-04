High school students replace bathroom mirrors with signs of affirmation

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — A southern California high school recently took down mirrors in the girls’ bathroom and replaced them with signs of affirmation.

Students at Laguna Hills High School made signs with handwritten messages “You are extraordinary!” and “You’re doing better than you think!” then plastered them on the bathroom walls. Pictures of the signs were shared on social media.

Activities Director Chelsea Maxwell told FOX 5 student Sabrina Astle, 17, made it her goal for the semester to spread positive messages around campus. “Our hope is that the signs remind our girls to focus on everything they are — smart, loved, important — and so much more.”

Sabrina decided to carry out her goal during the school’s “What If…” Week, which features a different message each day and activities designed to bring the campus community together.

On Thursday, March 23, the message was “What if we showed more love?” Before students even arrived on campus, the signs were posted in the bathroom.

Maxwell said the ASB students were “overwhelmed” with the positive feedback they received from the project.

“Our hope is that the signs remind our girls to focus on everything they are — smart, loved, important — and so much more,” Maxwell said.