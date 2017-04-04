1 body found in rubble of Mission Hills house fire; 1 woman still missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Firefighters found the body of a woman in the rubble of a house fire that broke out in Mission Hills early Tuesday. Another woman who lives in the home remains unaccounted for.

The blaze broke out just after 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of Fort Stockton Drive.

“We don’t know if [two residents] were able to get out safely. The neighbors are telling us that possibly one of them was a bedridden patient. We just don’t know at this point, so we don’t want to speculate,” officials said.

Cell phone video captures flames ripping through Mission Hills home. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/RYcdRfY4pZ — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) April 4, 2017

Hoarding conditions inside the home made it difficult for firefighters to battle the blaze, which also threatened to damage the home next door, officials said.

"There is a tremendous amount of furniture and semi-hoarding conditions that are keeping them from searching."

Dozens of firefighters remain on the scene putting out hot spots and searching for the cause of the blaze.

A bystander who had been walking around the fire apparatus tripped and was treated at the scene for his injuries.

San Diego Police have closed the 1700 block of Fort Stockton Drive until further notice.

