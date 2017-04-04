× College student dies after pancake-eating contest

HARTFORD, Conn. – A college student died three days after choking during a pancake-eating contest, authorities said.

Caitlin Nelson, 20, died Sunday after participating in the contest at Sacred Heart University, police said. The contest was held on Thursday as a part of a fraternity and sorority event, KFOR reported.

Fairfield police said she started choking on the food and nursing students along with first responders performed lifesaving measures. She was taken to a nearby hospital, then moved to a New York City hospital the next day, police said. She died Sunday.

Nelson was from Clark, New Jersey and studying social work at the Catholic school in Fairfield, KFOR reported.

Students remembered Nelson during a candlelight vigil on campus Sunday.

Her father, James, was a Port Authority police officer who was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks, KFOR reported.