Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash

EL CAJON, Calif. — One motorcyclist was killed and another was injured Sunday when they collided with a vehicle in El Cajon, authorities said.

It happened at about 3:50 p.m. on Jamacha Boulevard at Vista De La Valle, said El Cajon police Lt. Steve Kirk.

“It appears that two motorcyclists were traveling southbound on Jamacha Boulevard at a high rate of speed when one of the riders drifted into the northbound lanes of oncoming traffic where he collided with an oncoming northbound vehicle,” Kirk said. “The second rider continued southbound, eventually losing control of his motorcycle and sustaining serious injuries as a result of the collision.”

The first rider was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, he said. The occupants of the other vehicle or vehicles involved suffered minor injuries.

“It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the collision,” Kirk said.