Man shoots at suspected burglars rummaging through home

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – A University City homeowner shot at two suspected burglars rummaging through his belongings early Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Via Pasear around 4 a.m.

The homeowner believes the two men got inside the home through an open garage door. He says when he woke up and heard strangers downstairs and then saw their flashlights he loaded his 9mm gun and fired three shots at the men.

The burglars ran from the home and it’s not known whether either of the suspects was wounded.

Police say the men stole tools from the garage.

A description of the suspects has not yet been released. Police are continuing to investigate.