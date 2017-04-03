× Justin Trudeau challenges actor Matthew Perry to fight rematch

OTTAWA, Canada — Justin Trudeau has three words for actor Matthew Perry: Bring. It. On.

The Canadian Prime Minister wants a rematch of an elementary school fight after the “Friends” star said he beat up Trudeau when the two attended school in Canada.

“My friend … who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau,” Perry revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last month

“We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t, so it was pure jealousy.”

Trudeau’s father was the Prime Minister at the time, so we’re not sure what Perry was thinking.

“I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up,” Perry, who describes himself as half-Canadian, told Kimmel. “You know, I’m not bragging about this. This is terrible. I was a stupid kid, I didn’t want to beat him up.”

Two weeks after Perry made that revelation, Trudeau issued a friendly challenge Saturday.

“I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch,” Trudeau tweeted using the name of Perry’s character on “Friends.”

Perry hasn’t responded so far — he’s probably cowering in terror at the thought of the Prime Minister’s security.

Trudeau tweeted about the rematch on April Fools’ Day, so there’s a chance he may not actually mean it.