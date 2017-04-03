Jealousy drove pharmacist to gun down roommate’s boyfriend, prosecutor says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Opening statements in the murder trial for a pharmacist accused of fatally shooting a man at his Ocean Beach condo last year began Monday afternoon.

Thomas Burke, 33, is accused of killing his roommate Larae Clark’s boyfriend at the door of his Ocean Beach condo.

The prosecution said it was a case of jealousy, while the defense team said it was self-defense. Attorneys for both sides talked about forensic evidence, text messages, their timing and what may have happened on June 22, 2016.

Prosecutors said Burke shot 35-year-old Jess Robles in the throat and chest when the victim showed up at Burke's front door in the 4100 block of Voltaire Street around 11 p.m.

“Jealousy, rage and murder. That’s why we’re here today,” said Deputy District Attorney Kyle Sutterley. “The defendant was jealous of his roommate’s boyfriend. That jealousy turned to rage and .... Burke shot and killed Jess Robles, his roommate's boyfriend."

Defense attorney Tom Warwick pointed out the content and timing of text messages show the victim Robles, had made several threats against Burke via text messages for among many things including kicking the victim’s girlfriend out of his Ocean Beach condo.

“TJ Burke hears a bang downstairs he thinks Jess Robles is coming in to live out the threats that were just made against him via text, and he arms himself with his lawful firearm inside his home,” said defense attorney Tom Warwick. "TJ Burke acted in reasonable self-defense when he was attacked by another person and he thought he was at risk of great bodily injury or death.”

Burke faces 50 years to life in prison if he’s convicted.