Firefighters work to free victim trapped at construction site

EL CAJON, Calif. – Firefighters and construction workers were seen frantically shoveling at a construction site where a victim was trapped in a confined space Monday, authorities said.

A 20-foot-long section of a 6-foot-high concrete wall collapsed at a construction site at North Marshall Avenue and Wagner Road around 12:20 p.m. Heartland Fire Department firefighters were using saws and other equipment in an attempt to break through the fallen structure.

Two men were working in the area when the wall collapsed. One of them was pushed back and not trapped underneath the structure. He injured his leg and back. The other man became trapped under it and has not communicated with the rescues as of 1:40 p.m.

It was not immediately known who owned the wall and what the construction crews were doing in the area.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.