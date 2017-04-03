× Firefighters battle large building fire in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Firefighters were battling a large fire at a food processing building in South Los Angeles Monday night, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The fire, which was reported just after 8 p.m. is believed to have started in the kitchen area.

More than 170 firefighters were on scene fighting the flames.

Some explosions were heard and were likely propane tanks on forklifts inside the plant, LAFD officials said in a released statement.

Hazmat crews were also on scene working to identify the chemicals in and around the structure.

All workers were evacuated from the building and no injuries have been reported.