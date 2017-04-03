× Driver admits causing crash that killed grandmother, toddler

SAN DIEGO — A driver who rear-ended a vehicle on Interstate 15, triggering another collision that killed a 2-year-old girl and her grandmother, has pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.

Grant Thoren will be sentenced to 10 years and four months in state prison on May 5.

Lina Pelembergo Nebrida, 64, and Keira Magat, 2, both of Temecula, died after the sedan in which they were passengers was struck by a hit-and-run driver, then a pickup truck in southbound traffic approaching Scripps Poway Parkway in the early morning hours of Sept. 10. Keira’s mother, Jasmin Magat, who was driving, and her 5-year-old sister, Keisha, were severely injured in the crash.

The family was in the process of moving to a new home in National City at the time.

Grant Thoren, 31, was arrested at his Vista home several hours after the accident. Authorities said he had prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, petty theft and being under the influence of a controlled substance.