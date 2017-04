× Attempted murder suspect found dead after SWAT standoff

SAN MARCOS – A SWAT standoff at a San Marcos home ended early Monday when the suspect was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, it was reported.

The 54-year-old suspect had holed up inside the home as authorities attempted to contact him regarding a warrant Sunday night, according to news reports.

The incident in the 1000 block of Brightwood Drive ended around 1:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s department.