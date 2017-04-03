3 dead, 4 injured when boiler explodes in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Three people were killed and four were injured after a boiler exploded at a box company in St. Louis.

The explosion happened just before 6 a.m. (PDT) at the Loy-Lange Box Company, according to FOX 2. The explosion was powerful enough to launch a van-sized chunk of the boiler skyward. It crashed through the roof of a hospital linen supply company more than a block away.

Of the four people injured by the explosion, two were in critical condition and two others were less seriously injured, according to officials with the St. Louis Fire Department. It was not immediately clear if anyone was working on the boiler when it exploded.

