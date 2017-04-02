WWE John Cena proposes to girlfriend Nikki Bella

ORLANDO – WWE superstar John Cena, of Mission Beach, proposed to his girlfriend Nikki Bella, a former Pacific Beach resident, live at WrestleMania 33, E! News reported Sunday.

Cena proposed to Bella after they beat The Miz and his wife Maryse in a couples wrestling match, the entertainment website posted.

Cena, who has a home in Mission Beach, has been dating Bella for five years. Their relationship is among the favorite of the professional wrestling world as it is documented on a TV show called Total Divas and Total Bellas.

Bella, who has a twin sister and is also featured on the reality TV shows, has mentioned more than once that she wished her boyfriend would propose to her.