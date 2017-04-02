× Boss Baby

I missed the screening of this, but after it won the weekend box office, I decided to head to the Reading Town Square to check it out. I was expecting the worst. After all, a smart, devious baby has been done brilliantly in The Family Guy. Making a movie that spouts off business-speak with Alec Baldwin, one of the weasels in Hollywood that has treated women, reporters, and family members horribly, didn’t make seeing it any more appealing. Yet I must say — his voice is perfect in this, and it was highly entertaining.

Tim (Miles Bakshi) is a 7-year-old who has the perfect life with his parents (Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel). They read him bedtime stories and sing The Beatles “Blackbird” to him. When they ask if he’d like a baby brother, he pulls the covers up to his chin, smiles, and replies, “No thanks.”

We’re shown Tim’s vivid imagination, so when the new baby shows up sauntering out of a cab, with a Rolex, briefcase, and wearing a business suit, we figure this is how Tim interprets the interloping tyke. As anybody that’s ever had a baby knows…the tot soon becomes the boss of the household. Cry and throw a fit, and you get what you want.

When Tim hears the Baby on the phone, plotting with other toddlers from Baby Corp, he confronts him. This leads to a fun bit of sibling rivalry before they eventually team up. It turns out that Puppy Co., run by Francis Francis (voiced by Steve Buscemi, with an animated character that…looks like a creepier Buscemi)…has spliced dog DNA in order to create the cutest pup in the world. This will hurt Baby Corp, that has always relied on parents wanting babies and thinking they’re the cutest things in the world.

I thought listening to Baldwin spew corporate catch phrases in an egomaniacal tone would get old. It didn’t. And late in the movie when there is a hysterical chase scene involving an evil babysitter — the cliches and inspirational quotes the baby gives his older brother are a thing of beauty. What also makes this all so charming is that Tim isn’t just a spoiled boy who is jealous of the new baby. He’s being…a kid. And he shows thoughtfulness along with his attention seeking.

Major credit goes to writers Michael McCullers and Marla Frazee, because this is a premise that sounds so wacky, you think it won’t work. You won’t mind the suspension of disbelief, because it reminds you of the craziness of the Bugs Bunny cartoons. The animation is terrific, but it’s got more of an old-school cartoon vibe about it.

There’s a scene where the Boss Baby is barking orders at the other babies. One of them has been writing a letter, that turned out to be doodles in crayon. A fat baby is supposed to be shaking a rattle so the adults can’t hear what they’re plotting, and instead grabs at one of the chocolate chip cookies on the plate. Baldwin grabs his hand and barks, “Cookies are for closers!”

It’s a line that only adults will get. Hell, it’s a line only adults that have seen Glengarry Glen Ross will get.

It’s at that point you realize more of these jokes are for adults than kids, but I’m fine with that. The children can enjoy the visuals and lessons about teamwork. We can enjoy 90% of the jokes that will go over their head.

McCullers, Frazee, and director Tom McGrath (who gave us the underrated Megamind) — all deserve some Mrs. Fields’ cookies.

This gets 3 ½ stars out of 5.