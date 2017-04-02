× Teen girl bitten on the leg by shark

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old girl was injured Sunday afternoon after being bitten by a shark while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico.

The victim from Louisville, Kentucky suffered a scratch on her left leg and a puncture wound that will require stitches, but did not suffer any major injuries, WDRB reported.

The 5-foot-long shark bit the girl shortly after 3:30 p.m. as she swam in the Gulf of Mexico near some condominiums in Destin, Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the girl was swimming near a sandbar. She was treated at a nearby medical center.