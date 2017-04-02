× Suspected drunk driver arrested after crash that injured motorcyclist in East Village

SAN DIEGO – A 31-year-old suspected drunken driver was arrested in connection to a hit and run crash that injured a motorcyclist and damaged a parked car and tree in the East Village, according to San Diego police.

Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday to Market and 13th streets, where a 68-year-old man on a motorcycle, who was waiting for a red light, was allegedly hit from behind by a Ford Mustang, according to Officer Robert Heims.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with a broken leg.

“A short time later, police received a radio call of a crash at 17th Street and Island Avenue. The vehicle crashed into a tree and parked car,” Heims said, noting that the two incidents occurred about five blocks apart. “The police responded and determined this was the same vehicle involved with the crash at Market Street.”

The suspect, Lance Winsaft, was arrested for felony hit and run and felony DUI, Heims said.