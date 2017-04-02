Potato Chip Rock snaps off! Poway’s mayor pulls off April’s Fool joke

POWAY, Calif. – News of the seemingly fragile Potato Chip Rock breaking off Saturday had people throughout San Diego County commenting.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus announced on Facebook that the 7-foot section of Potato Chip Rock had snapped off.

“I’m not surprised,” said Vaus. “A million folks a year climb up there to sit on it, stand on it, jump on it and lord knows what else they do on it. It was bound to break sooner or later but this couldn’t have happened at a worse time.”

People immediately began sharing the message on social media, until they read the fine print.

At the end of a long explanation, the mayor said the repair would be completed ahead of schedule and that they “welcome visitors for many more April Fools Days to come.”

Vaus had shared an altered photo of the rock which made it appear to have a broken tip.

Here are some of the reactions to the story:



The rock sits atop a popular hiking spot on Mount Woodson. San Diegans flood the hiking trail on the weekends just for their chance to take an unnerving picture on the rock.