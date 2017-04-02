LA Chargers begin off-season workouts Monday in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The Los Angeles Chargers will begin their 2017 offseason workout and conditioning program Monday at Chargers Park in San Diego.

The initial two-week phase of the workout program is limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation under terms of the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

Teams such as the Chargers, with a new coach, get to start their workout program two weeks earlier than the rest of the league.

The workouts are being held in San Diego because the Costa Mesa site where the team plans to practice during the regular season is not ready.

The workout sessions are closed to the public.

Los Angeles’ other NFL team, the Rams, are scheduled to begin their offseason workout and conditioning program April 10.