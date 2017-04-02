High school baseball player ‘beaten beyond recognition’ in assault

LOS ANGELES – A 15-year-old baseball player for San Pedro High School was seriously injured after being assaulted after a game last week, officials said.

Evan Jimenez was assaulted by two men in the 900 block of West 1st Street about 10 p.m. Thursday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Tony Del Pinto told KTLA. According to a GoFundMe page created to help pay for medical expenses, Jimenez and his team won a game against Gardena High School earlier that day.

Jimenez was walking home from a friend’s house when the attack happened, KTLA reported. He was hit over the head and in the face with a glass bottle, stepped on and “beaten beyond recognition” and left unconscious, according to the GoFundMe. The victim was also choked by the men, described by the the Daily Breeze as gang members.

It is unclear what led to the attack.

A vehicle pulled into the alley where the victim was and took the teen to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Torrance, but was eventually transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Del Pinto said. The person who dropped him off at the hospital did not identify themselves, the newspaper reported.

According to the GoFundMe, Jimenez, a freshman who plays on the junior varsity baseball team, had just attended the funeral of Jesse Esphorst Jr., a fellow baseball player in Torrance who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash.

“This funeral had a heavy impact on Evan,” the page reads. The creators want to help Jimenez’s mother pay for medical expenses.

Officials are investigating the assault. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s department Lomita station at 310-539-1661.