1 person dead after shooting in City Heights

SAN DIEGO – Two men were shot, one fatally in a City Heights alley, and two suspects were at large, San Diego Police homicide detectives said Sunday.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting Saturday shortly before 7 p.m. in an alley in the 3200 block of 44th Street, according to Lt. Mike Holden. That’s where they found a possible crime scene, but no victims.

About 10 minutes later, 26-year-old Angel Sanabria arrived at the UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital despite life-saving measures, Holden said.

“A short time later, a 29-year-old male arrived at a different hospital with a single gunshot wound,” Holden said in a statement. “His wound is not considered life threatening and he is expected to survive.”

His identity was not released.

“During the preliminary investigation, detectives learned that Sanabria and the other victim were in the east alley of 3200 44th Street when they were approached by two unknown Hispanic males,” Holden said. “Both Hispanic males opened fire on the victims and then ran northbound in the alley.”