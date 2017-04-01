Watch live: April the giraffe showing signs of contractions

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnQCgFa9lCBL-KXZMOoO9Q/live

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – April the giraffe is showing sign of contractions, the Animal Adventure Park posted Saturday on its Facebook page.

The park in New York assured its followers that “this is not a hoax” and that keepers and a veterinarian reported that “April continues to be out of normal behavior and show signs of contractions.”

The park has not announced active labor and said it will wait until there is “NO QUESTION – to ensure our followers know to hunker down and wait!”

More than 200,000 people were watching the giraffe cam Saturday afternoon.

The park began streaming Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attention.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.