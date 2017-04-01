× Motorcyclist killed in crash in Escondido

ESCONDIDO – A motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries in a collision with another vehicle Saturday morning in Escondido, according to police officials.

Officers and paramedics responded at 9:40 a.m. to the intersection of Rincon Avenue and North Broadway, according to an Escondido police dispatcher.

No other injuries were reported and the identity of the motorcyclist was not released. The intersection was closed to traffic while police investigated the crash.