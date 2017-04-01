Man drowns after jumping off OB pier to find belongings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- An apparent drowning victim who was found near the Ocean Beach Pier was identified Saturday as a 27-year-old man, but the Medical Examiner's Office was still trying to reach his family before releasing his name.

The man was on the pier with his girlfriend Friday night when they reportedly got into a disagreement with at least two other people, who took some of his belongings and threw them into the ocean, said San Diego police Lt. Andrew Hoffman. The man jumped over to fetch his property and drowned.

The man was pulled from the water by lifeguards shortly after 9:30 p.m. after witnesses on the pier heard him calling for help, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

An autopsy had not yet been completed, so the official cause of death was not released by investigators with the Medical Examiner's Office.