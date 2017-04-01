Dozens dress as witches to protest Trump at April Fools’ rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Anti-President Donald Trump protesters marched Saturday around Balboa Park in a unique fashion: dressed up as witches.

Dozens gathered around noon at El Prado and Village Drive for the "Fire the Fool" rally.

“Trump is a fool, Trump is a clown, we are here to shut him down,” was a chant repeated by protesters.

If their message didn’t catch people’s attention, their dancing around a giant caldron certainly did.

“Saw these witches going and thought we had to follow them and see what’s going on,” said Patrick O’Brien from North Carolina.

The April Fools' Day protest was part of a multi-city rally taking place around the country in cities such as L.A., New York, New Orleans, Boston and Seattle. Here in San Diego, they filled out pink slips to fire any politician, including the president.

“It's called 'Fire the Fool' because we are unhappy with what’s going on in our government, particularly in our White House. It’s very scary,” said one of the organizers with Ground Zero Player. “He needs to listen to the people. We elected him and we can fire him.”

However, not everyone in attendance wants to fire President Trump. Some of his supporters also showed up.

“He’s not a politician. He’s more of a businessman so I feel he may bring some changes that need changes in Washington,” said Carlos Garcia.

“If the other people got in there, it would have been the same way for four years,” said Marty Fogle.

Despite the differences, the protest remained peaceful and entertaining.

“It’s great to see people making a statement and having a great time while they’re at it and being creative in their approach. It’s refreshing.”

The pink slips that were filled out will be mailed Monday to Washington, D.C.