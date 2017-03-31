Trump University lawsuit settled for $25M

SAN DIEGO – A federal judge gave final approval Friday to a $25-million settlement in the class-action lawsuit against Trump University.

Former students of Trump University filed the suit, claiming now-President Donald Trump committed fraud when he promised to use “hand-picked” instructors to teach success in real estate through a program that cost up to $35,000.

Judge Gonzalo Curiel delayed the decision Thursday afternoon so he could consider a request from a student to opt out of the settlement so that she could individually sue Trump.

Friday, Curiel rejected the student’s request and approved all aspects of the settlement. The student’s lawyers say she can still appeal Curiel’s ruling.

“The settlement is fair, adequate, and reasonable,” Judge Gonzalo Curiel said in his decision.

Nearly 4,000 former students submitted claims as part of the class action, and some could get back about 90 percent of their fees.

Trump University opened in 2005. Promotional material promised to teach students real estate investment techniques they could use to get rich just like Trump. Students paid from about $1,500 for a one-year apprenticeship at Trump University to as much as $35,000 for a “Gold Elite” membership.

Trump University stopped operation in 2010.