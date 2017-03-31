Son of mariachi star accused of smuggling 4 Chinese in trunk

SAN DIEGO – The son of a Mexican mariachi singer was identified as the man accused of attempting to smuggle four Chinese nationals into the U.S. earlier this month, TMZ reported.

Twenty-four-year-old Jose Aguilar, son of Pepe Aguilar, was arrested March 14 at the San Ysidro Port of Entry after customs officers discovered the immigrants crammed in the trunk of his car, customs officials told TMZ.

The U.S. citizen was crossing into the U.S. from Tijuana at about 5:45 p.m. in a white 2014 Chrysler 200 sedan. While the car was at the inspection booth, a Customs and Border Patrol canine team circled the vehicle. The dog, which is trained to detect drugs and smuggled humans, alerted at the trunk.

When officers opened the trunk, they found three women and a man, all Chinese citizens, packed into the cramped compartment. The four were taken into custody after Customs officers determined that they did not have legal authorization to enter the U.S.

Pepe Aguilar performed in San Diego in January.