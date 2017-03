Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. – A lockdown at Westview High School was lifted Friday after reports of a gun sighting in a campus bathroom. according to a spokesperson from Poway Unified School District.

Police searched the campus on Camino Del Sur in San Diego and did not find a gun.

The lockdown was lifted by 1:10 p.m.

BREAKING:Westview HS lockdown has been lifted. NO GUN, NO CRIME, NO INJURIES. All is back to normal pic.twitter.com/GTOzOLO5hf — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) March 31, 2017