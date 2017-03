Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEORIA, Ariz. – Players and umpires dove for cover in the ninth inning of the Padres’ game against the Rockies on Thursday as thousands of bees swarmed the field.

There were so many bees on the field at the Peoria Sports Complex that the pitcher, catcher, batter and home plate umpire hit the dirt.

The swarm also surrounded a mic just a few feet from the Padres dugout.

The bees only delayed the game for a few minutes, reports said.