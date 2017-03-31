× Motorcyclist dies after being thrown from bike

CARLSBAD — A 24-year-old man suffered fatal injuries when he lost control of his motorcycle, hit a curb and was thrown off the bike, Carlsbad police said Friday.

Officers went at 9:25 p.m. Thursday to Gateway Road west of El Fuerte Street, where they found a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle with extensive damage resting on its side along the sidewalk and its rider lying unconscious nearby, said police Lt. Jeffery Smith.

Officers and Carlsbad Fire Department personnel attempted to provide advanced life support but the rider’s injuries were fatal, Smith said.

The man’s name was not immediately released. No one else was injured.