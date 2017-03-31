× Busy I-5 freeway remains shut down due to police activity

SAN DIEGO — A man who climbed onto a freeway bridge in Mission Valley, apparently threatening suicide, remained there early Friday, forcing closures at the busy junction.

The potential jumper was reported about 2:25 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP initially closed the westbound Interstate 8 at Interstate 5 and southbound Interstate 5 at Interstate 8, according to the CHP.

Officers were trying to persuade the man to get down from the structure, but as of 6 a.m. he was still there and the southbound Interstate 5 at Interstate 8 remained closed, along with the transition road from northbound Interstate 5 to westbound Interstate 8, according to the CHP.